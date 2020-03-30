A Lichfield charity is launching an urgent appeal to keep vital specialist care services for people with terminal illnesses running during the coronavirus outbreak.

St Giles Hospice needs to find £850,000 each month to keep their community services and hospices operating.

The Whittington-based charity has launched Katie’s Appeal in a bid to ensure people living with terminal and incurable illnesses can continue to be cared for.

Katie Taroni, clinical director at St Giles Hospice, said:

Katie Taroni

“This is an extremely worrying time for everyone, especially our patients and their families who are living with a terminal or incurable illness. “We recognise the incredible change that this pandemic is having on all of our lives and, for our patients and families, the added fear and anxiety that they are already experiencing. “We’re extremely worried about the impact the coronavirus outbreak will have on our hospice’s future. “Our shops have had to close, our events are being cancelled and our income has almost dried up meaning that we are now reliant on donations to continue our work. “We’ve always said that it takes a community to make a hospice and our message to local people is that we’ve never needed you more than we need you today. “This coupled with the ever growing need for palliative care at this time, whilst we help ease the burden on the NHS, means our service has never been needed more than it is today.” Katie Taroni, St Giles Hospice

As only around a third of its funding comes from Government, the hospice relies upon donations and fundraising to finance the £10million it needs each year for its care services.

People are being asked to help fund the work of the hospice by making either a one-off gift or a regular donation.

“Please donate to Katie’s Appeal today to keep our hospice open and our key workers working during these extremely uncertain times. “If your donations stop, we stop, and any donation you can make will make a massive difference to our patients at a time when they need us most.” Katie Taroni, St Giles Hospice

People can donate online at www.stgileshospice.com/katiesappeal, by calling 01543 432538, or by sending a cheque made payable to ‘St Giles Hospice’ to Katie’s Appeal, St Giles Hospice, Fisherwick Road, Whittington, Lichfield WS14 9LH.