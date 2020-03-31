An animal rescue charity is calling on people in Lichfield and Burntwood to help them continue working during the coronavirus outbreak.

The RSPCA has closed its centres to the public, but it is continuing to deal with calls to animals facing cruelty and neglect.

The charity’s rescue teams are classified as key workers by the Government, but Dermot Murphy, the RSPCA’s head of rescue teams, admitted they were facing an “immense challenge”.

“This is a time of national crisis, and many of us are anxious about the future and our loved ones. “This crisis has touched all areas of life and the RSPCA is no different. “As we all face the biggest challenge of a generation, the RSPCA must continue to be on the frontline, rescuing and caring for the animals who need us most. “Our rescuers, vets and nurses have been designated key workers by the Government which means we can carry on saving animals from cruelty and neglect but we rely entirely on generous public donations to fund our vital services. “We are facing immense challenges and huge pressures on strained resources, but our hugely dedicated teams are out there dealing with emergencies and our centres continue to deliver vital care to thousands of animals, with more expected in the coming weeks.” Dermot Murphy, RSPCA

Nationally, the charity’s animal cruelty line has received nearly 60,000 calls since the beginning of March.

Last year saw the charity deal with more than 4,000 cases across Staffordshire.

“We know that this is a difficult time for everyone but we simply cannot turn our back on animals who are suffering and we are appealing for animal lovers to give whatever they can to help us.” Dermot Murphy, RSPCA

People can donate to support the RSPCA online.