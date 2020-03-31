A fundraising campaign has been launched to help keep a Burntwood heritage railway running.

The Chasewater Railway has been forced to suspend all services because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But the move means the revenue gained from tickets is no longer being received.

An online fundraising page has already seen 10% of the £10,000 target reached.

Chairman Mark Sealey said:

“We do not receive any money from the Government and rely solely on ticket sales. “We have had to close for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak and need help to be able to remain open. “Any donations will be gratefully received to help keep the fires burning ready to steam again once we are able to.” Mark Sealey, Chasewater Railway

People can donate via the railway’s JustGiving page.