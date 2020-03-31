A Lichfield businessmen has donated hand sanitiser to council workers continuing to carry out their jobs during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ian Gibson, from facilities management firm Principal Business Solutions handed over eight five-litre bottles when his company was forced to temporarily close due to COVID-19.

The hand gel has been added to Lichfield District Council’s stocks and will be used for staff who are collecting bins and delivering essential shopping and supplies for vulnerable residents.

“In times like this it is important that we all pull together to support one another. It only seemed right that the alcohol gel went where it was needed most. “Our key workers at the council are doing a marvellous job looking after vulnerable people with food deliveries and removing household waste, if this gel helps them to stay safe then it is a gift very well donated.” Ian Gibson, Principal Business Solutions

Cllrr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: