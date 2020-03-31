Organisers of a cycling festival in Lichfield have confirmed that a number of planned rides have been cancelled.
The Ride Lichfield Festival was due to take place from 19th to 21st June.
But with the coronavirus crisis continuing to impact a range of events, the organisers have confirmed a number of elements have already been axed.
“It looks unlikely that any mass participation event will take place this summer, so we are rethinking our annual Ride Lichfield Festival.
“The mass rides planned for the Friday and Saturday will be cancelled.
“On the Sunday, we will not be able to hold our Ride Lichfield Sportive, so we will be offering a refund to all who have registered.”Ride Lichfield Festival spokesperson
The organisers said some elements could still go ahead if the Government advice changed.
“If appropriate and allowed, we may replace the Sportive with an Audax-type event, allowing people to complete a course in their own time and with a staggered start to maintain social distancing.
“While the advice is to keep cycling when you are well and not self isolating, we will continue to think of ways to facilitate and encourage people to keep using their bikes to stay well and active.”Ride Lichfield Festival spokesperson
