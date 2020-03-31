Organisers of a cycling festival in Lichfield have confirmed that a number of planned rides have been cancelled.

The Ride Lichfield Festival was due to take place from 19th to 21st June.

But with the coronavirus crisis continuing to impact a range of events, the organisers have confirmed a number of elements have already been axed.

“It looks unlikely that any mass participation event will take place this summer, so we are rethinking our annual Ride Lichfield Festival. “The mass rides planned for the Friday and Saturday will be cancelled. “On the Sunday, we will not be able to hold our Ride Lichfield Sportive, so we will be offering a refund to all who have registered.” Ride Lichfield Festival spokesperson

The organisers said some elements could still go ahead if the Government advice changed.