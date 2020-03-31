The Lichfield Festival may need to find new ways to go ahead this year, the event director has admitted.

Damian Thantrey made his comments as events across the country continue to face disruption due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Lichfield Literature Festival, which was due to take place earlier this month, has already been axed.

But the future of the 2020 Lichfield Festival – which is due to take place in July – is also in doubt.

Mr Thantrey said:

“Under normal circumstances, we would now be sending out brochures for the 2020 summer festival, with booking due to open soon afterwards. “However, given the unprecedented crisis that we are facing at the moment countrywide, we are currently reviewing our forthcoming events. “We are busy thinking about how to adapt and to find new ways of bringing you art and culture. “We want to ensure we continue to inspire, entertain and engage audiences, whilst helping artists and communities to stay safe and thrive together.” Damian Thantrey, Lichfield Festival

“Vitally important”

A YouTube channel with videos from authors has already been produced, with plans for more online streaming events currently being devised.