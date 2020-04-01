Chasetown FC has announced the death of club president Noel Sweeney.

The businessman – who was the founder of Burntwood company Chasetown Civil Engineering – played “a huge part” in The Scholars’ history, a club spokesperson said.

Mr Sweeney was honoured with a papal award from the Pope in 2019 for his work with charities and the local community.

A statement from Chasetown FC said: