A funeral business in Lichfield is looking to recruit new staff.

Co-op Funeralcare says it has temporary roles available.

A spokesperson said:

“We are recruiting for roles across its operations, including funeral arranger positions and funeral service crew.

“With many people joining the industry as a second-career, Co-op Funeralcare welcomes applications from a diverse range of ages and backgrounds.

“All we ask is that applicants have a genuine desire to help people at the time they need it most.”