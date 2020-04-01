Tributes have been paid following the death of two former Lichfield and Burntwood councillors.
John Walker MBE served on Lichfield District Council representing the Chase Terrace ward between 1979 and 2007, and again from 2011 to 2015.
Neil Roberts was a member of the council from 1999 until 2015, representing the wards of Kings Bromley and Longdon.
Cllr Doug Pullen, Leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“We have heard the sad news that two of our former district councillors have passed away recently.
“John Walker MBE served as council chairman from 1995 to 1996.
“He became a Member of the Order of the British Empire for his services to the community and was also a Justice of the Peace.
“He will also be remembered for all the charity work he did, including for Burntwood Live at Home.
“Neil Roberts served on many committees, but will be best remembered as the cabinet member for development services from 2004 to 2012.
“During this time, he oversaw the joining of the local enterprise partnerships and the completion of the Lichfield Historic Parks project.
“We are sending our condolences and best wishes to both our former councillors’ families at this sad time.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Supported by
so sorry to hear the news-john was a great example to everyone
neil was a lively gentleman –
Leave a comment