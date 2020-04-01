Tributes have been paid following the death of two former Lichfield and Burntwood councillors.

John Walker MBE served on Lichfield District Council representing the Chase Terrace ward between 1979 and 2007, and again from 2011 to 2015.

Neil Roberts was a member of the council from 1999 until 2015, representing the wards of Kings Bromley and Longdon.

Cllr Doug Pullen, Leader of Lichfield District Council, said: