Lichfield RUFC says it is “confident” it can come through the coronavirus crisis, despite the financial impact on the club.

All action on and off the pitch has been paused due to the COVID-19 social distancing measures.

It means the club is currently unable to generate income – a prospect that is leaving many organisations facing real concerns about the future.

But a spokesperson for the club said they were hopeful for the future.

“With the cancellation of all playing and social activities our revenue streams have completely dried up and with significant fixed or recurring costs we are inevitably going to face cash flow problems in the next few weeks and months. “Last week’s announcements from the Chancellor hold out hope for some potential grants, loans and VAT deferment, but in the interim we are needless to say looking at how we can reduce any of these costs and minimise cash outflow. “These are very difficult times, but we remain confident that we can navigate these coming weeks reasonably unscathed.” Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

On the pitch, the future remains uncertain with the RFU considering the prospect of ending the season prematurely.

A decision is expected to be made on the fate of remaining fixtures later this month.