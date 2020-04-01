New manager Ivor Green says he sees the Lichfield City FC job as a long-term project – but admits he is confident of delivering success.

The ex-Atherstone Town boss has replaced Jamie Hawkins, who left to join Chasetown FC’s backroom staff in February.

Green has enjoyed success in his previous roles, especially with Atherstone where he won three cups – and he’s keen to enjoy more of the same at City.

“I am really excited – Lichfield are a great club with a great set-up. “I had a two hour meeting with the chairman and that was enough to convince me.” “They’ve got a great squad. Jamie Hawkins has done a great job. “My previous jobs have mainly been rebuilding but I’d like this to be a long-term project. “I’ve had four jobs, all at clubs in trouble. It’s been a case of working from the bottom up. “I want to be at Lichfield long as I can and bring as much success as I can.” Ivor Green, Lichfield City FC

Despite relishing the prospects of taking up his new post, Green admitted that moving into a job during a global pandemic poses a unique set of challenges.

The Midland League Division One has been cancelled and the season voided with no prospect in sight of training or matches returning any time soon.

“I couldn’t have taken on a job at a worse time. It’s holding us back, with me not being able to meet anybody. “Every conversation is a phone conversation, but it’s fair to say there are more important things than football. “But I’ve just been making quick calls to say ‘hello’ and we will then get together, sit face-to-face and start making plans when we can.” Ivor Green, Lichfield City FC

Green told Lichfield Live he wasn’t planning to resume his managerial career at this point and was content with taking a break.

But despite this – and even in the current climate, Green admitted his head was turned by a bright Lichfield set-up.