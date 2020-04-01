Train bosses have hailed the efforts of rail staff to keep key workers moving on routes in Lichfield during the coronavirus outbreak.
Figures have revealed that passenger numbers across the Midlands have dropped by more than 90% due to the Government’s social distancing guidance.
But despite operating a reduced timetable as a result, trains are still running to ensure essential staff can continue commuting.
Julian Edwards, managing director of West Midlands Railway, paid tribute to drivers, conductors, engineers, cleaners and station staff who are keeping the services on track.
“Keeping key workers moving is our priority but for that to happen we rely on the hard work of hundreds of dedicated front-line staff.
“I am incredibly proud of the dedication our colleagues on trains, at stations, in depots and in the control centres have shown in these testing circumstances.
“We have been touched by the messages of support and thanks from many of our customers and I am delighted to be publicly celebrating and showcasing their efforts on social media over the next few days.”Julian Edwards, West Midlands Railway
