Train bosses have hailed the efforts of rail staff to keep key workers moving on routes in Lichfield during the coronavirus outbreak.

Figures have revealed that passenger numbers across the Midlands have dropped by more than 90% due to the Government’s social distancing guidance.

But despite operating a reduced timetable as a result, trains are still running to ensure essential staff can continue commuting.

Julian Edwards, managing director of West Midlands Railway, paid tribute to drivers, conductors, engineers, cleaners and station staff who are keeping the services on track.