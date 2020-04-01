A Lichfield school is celebrating after winning an award for its tennis teaching.

Lichfield Cathedral School has been named a winner in the education category of the LTA Tennis Awards.

They will now go forward to the regional stage of the competition.

An LTA spokesperson said:

“This is a very special achievement and the school should be immensely proud of the wonderful and positive impact they’ve had on tennis in your community and county. “The LTA Tennis Awards are designed to reward and recognise exceptional contributions made at the grassroots level of our sport. “Without work like this, people simply wouldn’t be able to play tennis and experience all the joy that it brings to people’s lives and communities.” LTA spokesperson

Lichfield Cathedral School said all of its students had access to tennis sessions as part of the curriculum last year.

They added that they were also supporting the wider community around the sport.