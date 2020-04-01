A Lichfield school is celebrating after winning an award for its tennis teaching.
Lichfield Cathedral School has been named a winner in the education category of the LTA Tennis Awards.
They will now go forward to the regional stage of the competition.
An LTA spokesperson said:
“This is a very special achievement and the school should be immensely proud of the wonderful and positive impact they’ve had on tennis in your community and county.
“The LTA Tennis Awards are designed to reward and recognise exceptional contributions made at the grassroots level of our sport.
“Without work like this, people simply wouldn’t be able to play tennis and experience all the joy that it brings to people’s lives and communities.”LTA spokesperson
Lichfield Cathedral School said all of its students had access to tennis sessions as part of the curriculum last year.
They added that they were also supporting the wider community around the sport.
“The school forms an integral part within the local tennis network, working closely with the local tennis club, the local park, Tennis for Free, local schools and local coaches.
“These partnerships have between all have been key in developing tennis, the facilities and the opportunities for all to access tennis within the school and the wider communities.
“The school is currently running a hugely successful Outreach Tennis programme which is grant funded by the Tim Henman Foundation. This has enabled over 350 local primary school children over a term to benefit from high quality tennis coaching within their PE curriculum, as well as provide professional tennis development for teaching staff in these schools.
“The school is excited to continue this programme and is enthusiastic about engaging children in tennis and getting more young children playing tennis more often.”Lichfield Cathedral School spokesperson
