An event to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance that had to be cancelled due to coronavirus is set to go digital.

The Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival was postponed when the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines came into force.

But the organisers have opted to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the motorcycling event in a different way instead.

The Midlands Air Ambulance charity is asking riders to send a previously taken image of themselves with their beloved bikes to bike4life@midlandsairambulance.com.

The pictures will be used to create a virtual ride out film on the Bike4Life Facebook page on 26th April when the festival was due to take place.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“The postponement of Bike4Life and other events means a loss of £200,000 to the charity, which would have funded 34 air ambulance and over 700 critical care car missions. “On average, we undertake a mission involving a motorcyclist every four days, and subsequently the support we receive for our lifesaving cause from the biking community is tremendous. “We therefore felt we couldn’t let the postponed Bike4Life date pass without marking it in a special way.” Emma Gray, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Entrants will also be put into a prize draw to win official event clothing, tickets to the next Motorcycle Live and signed books from Zoe Cano.

For more details visit midlandsairambulance.com.