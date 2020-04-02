Further tributes have been paid following the death of “an absolute pillar” of the Burntwood community.

Chasetown FC confirmed the death of club president Noel Sweeney, founder of Chasetown Civil Engineering, yesterday (1st April).

As well as his business achievements, Mr Sweeney was also a key supporter of local projects.

Cllr Darren Ennis said:

“Noel was an absolute pillar of the community. “Recently, through his companies, Noel helped with the rebirth of the Chasetown Christmas Event along with other local companies. “His work with Chasetown Football Club and St Joseph and St Teresa Catholic Primary has been amazing. “Added to this were his many business achievements, most notably Chasetown Civil Engineering which he made into a massive national company. “But despite all of this success, I know that what meant the most to him in the world was his family. “Rest in peace Noel. Thank you for all you have done.” Cllr Darren Ennis

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, added: