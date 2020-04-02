Council chiefs are warning people in Lichfield and Burntwood not to put unsuitable items in blue recycling bins.
It comes after six loads were rejected at a recycling plant because they were contaminated with other waste.
Used tissues, food waste, clothes and electrical items were among the rubbish found in the blue bins.
Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for recycling and leisure, said:
“It is really disappointing to see so many households putting contaminated waste in their blue bins.
“At this time of crisis, we must all work together for the good of the community and we need your help and support.
“Please familiarise yourself with what can and can’t go in your bins.
“You’ll find a brief guide on the back of your bin calendars or you can go to our website for more detailed advice.”Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council
The council is also reminding residents not to overload the waste service by putting extra items out with their black bins.
For details about what can and cannot go in different bins, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/bins.
Hmm, interesting. When “a load” is rejected, how is that load quantified and what happens to it?
“The council is also reminding residents not to overload the waste service by putting extra items out with their black bins. ”
Does Cllr. Liz Little live in a little box?
I’ll take our household as an example, 2 children, 2 adults, now at home 24/7, we’re generating recycling and rubbish at a rate quite in excess of normality, I’d like it to be different and we do our best to use as little as possible and not generate extra waste, however, to say that the current waste collection is suitable for god knows how many household now at home – it’s simple been transferred from business to home.
A bit of flex Liz, methinks.
