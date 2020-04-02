A Lichfield arts venue is collating a digital exhibition of letters and artworks related to local experiences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hub at St Mary’s is among a number of venues currently unable to run its planned schedule of events.

But the venue is now hoping to collect poems about key workers, art pieces depicting lockdown and letters to those who cannot be visited.

As well as filling the gallery space, the Letters from Lockdown venue will also feature submissions on social media channels during the temporary shutdown.

Hub creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We are a venue at the heart of the community and we need to be reflective of that community by collecting voices and experiences. “We can’t open our doors but we want to continue hearing from our audiences and from new members of the public who might not know we exist yet. “This unique experience will be reflected on in years to come. “When we reopen we hope that there is a living wall of hope in situ in our gallery with all these wonderful letters and pieces of artwork documenting all the things we are likely to forget.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Participants can scan or photograph their creations and send them as a PDF or JPEG fit to gallery@thehubstmarys.co.uk or print them and post them to LFL, 54 Curlew Close, Lichfield, WS14 9UL.