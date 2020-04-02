A Lichfield company has donated £5,000 to a fund helping care workers who have to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Organised by the Care Workers Charity, the fundraising campaign is designed to prevent members of the workforce from falling on hard times.

HAS Technology Group’s executive chairman, Mick Crosthwaite, said he was pleased for the company to be able to support the fund.

“As a supplier to the social care sector, HAS Technology Group offer their gratitude and support to the UK’s dedicated care workers at this difficult time. “We want to thank them for caring for society’s most vulnerable during this unprecedented and challenging time. “Our technology is used by care workers each and every day and we want to do our bit to help support them further, in a time of need.” Mick Crosthwaite, HAS Technology Group

People can donate to the fundraising campaign on the JustGiving page.