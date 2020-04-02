Kind-hearted communities have donated over 30,000 items to an urgent food bank appeal organised by a Lichfield retailer.

Central England Co-op launched the campaign after food banks said donations had dropped due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But despite the “amazing response” to the appeal, the retailer said there was still a need for more donations as demand was rising.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said:

“Our communities continue to do us proud and support this vital food bank appeal. “Our food bank partners are working around the clock to react to a rise in demand and we can all support in our own little way by donating an item or two so they can carry on their great work during these uncertain times.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

Items needed for the food bank appeal include cereal, tinned food and fruit, tea bags, dried pasta, rice, long life milk, sugar, biscuits, fruit juice and squash, pasta sauce and instant coffee.

Donations will be collected up from stores and used to create food parcels, which contain around 11 items and will provide at least three days’ worth of meals for those in need.