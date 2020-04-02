A new fund will allow organisations to continue supporting Lichfield and Burntwood residents during the coronavirus pandemic, the leader of Staffordshire County Council has said.

The COVID-19 Support Fund has been launched by the authority and will see each county councillor given £2,500 to support local groups in the area.

Two Burntwood councillors have already opted to pool their allowances in a bid to achieve the maximum benefit.

Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the money can be used to support projects helping those self-isolating, to develop a network of volunteers, or help existing community groups who may have seen their income hit.

“We’re all in this fight against coronavirus together and there’s some brilliant work happening right across the county to help people stay safe and well. “We have a really strong voluntary and community sector here in Staffordshire, all playing a key role in supporting some of the most vulnerable and isolated residents in our communities. “Through our new fund, we want to be able to support these groups who are looking after those affected by coronavirus but we also want to help groups who might be struggling to keep services going, so that when all this is over we still have the thriving voluntary and community sector we have today. “We have deliberately made the fund quick and easy to access and I would urge groups to speak to their local county councillor about making an application.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

Groups can find out more about the fund on the county council website.