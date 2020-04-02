People from across Lichfield and Burntwood have stepped up to be trained as care workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Staffordshire County Council said more than 360 residents across the county had signed up as part of the iCare campaign.

The initiative is designed to provide vital home care to vulnerable residents who rely on others to help take medication, wash, dress and cook meals.

Council staff are also among those who have volunteered to transfer during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kate Bullivant, who normally manages complaints and information at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“I wanted to volunteer to make a difference, because there are so many vulnerable people out that that need support to keep them safe and well. “I’m normally desk-based, so getting out of the office is quite daunting, but I’ve had the training and everything I need to be able to help these people. “We need to step up to the plate and help people in times of crisis. We’re all in this together.” Kate Bullivant

County Councillor Alan White, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing thanked those who had come forward – but said even more support was needed.

“We’ve had an amazing response to our iCare campaign, and to everyone who has stepped up so far – thank you. “But for us to ensure we can care for the most vulnerable in our communities, we still need more people who are willing to step up and provide personal care to them. “They rely on our care workers to give them the support they need, so the more people we can get trained up to provide this care, the better equipped we will be if the coronavirus outbreak worsens. “So please if you can, sign up to iCare – these people are counting on us.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

For more details visit the Staffordshire County Council website.