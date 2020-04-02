New timetables will be introduced for Lichfield train services next week.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway said more changes will take effect from 6th April on the Cross City Line and the West Coast Main Line

The companies said the new schedules were designed to keep ass many services running as possible at a time when passengers numbers are falling due to social distancing measures.

Julian Edwards, managing director of West Midlands Railway, said:

“The rail industry is facing our biggest challenge in peacetime. “We are working together to operate a regular service for our key workers and those making only the most essential journeys. “With increased numbers of rail workers entering self-isolation due to coronavirus and a big drop in passenger numbers, now is the right time to make further changes to our service.” Julian Edwards, West Midlands Railway

The companies said the new timetable – which will be available to view at www.wmr.uk/coronavirus and www.lnr.uk/coronavirus from tomorrow (3rd April) – has been built in ‘chunks’ to reduce the length of journeys taken by an individual train.