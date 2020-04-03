Nine people in Whittington are celebrating after winning £1,000 each in a lottery draw.
The Langton Crescent residents netted the windfall when their postcode was announced as a winner on the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The draw was promoted by Sightsavers which has received more than £3.9 million of funding from the lottery.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said:
“What a great bit of news to start the weekend.
“Congratulations to our winners, I hope they enjoy their winnings.”Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery
