Nine people in Whittington are celebrating after winning £1,000 each in a lottery draw.

The Langton Crescent residents netted the windfall when their postcode was announced as a winner on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The draw was promoted by Sightsavers which has received more than £3.9 million of funding from the lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said:

“What a great bit of news to start the weekend.

“Congratulations to our winners, I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

