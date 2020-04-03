More than 1,600 households in Lichfield and Burntwood are getting £150 off their council tax bills.

Lichfield District Council confirmed that 1,630 bills would be adjusted in line with the Government’s Council Tax Hardship Fund set up to help residents who are likely to be hit hardest by the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The reduction will be processed automatically, with eligible households receiving new bills in the coming weeks.

The local authority said it has also set aside a portion of the Government funding for any new council tax support claims it may receive.

Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for customer services and innovation, said:

“The current lock down situation is understandably causing financial concerns for many of our residents. “We welcome the additional hardship grant funding from the government, which will help us to provide some valuable financial support to households most in need at this time.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson confirmed households in this area on a low income may be eligible for a reduction in the council tax they pay through the existing council tax reduction scheme.

They added that households not eligible for support could also consider options including spreading their payments or delaying them until the end of the financial tax year.