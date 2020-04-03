Former officers are being asked to come out of retirement to help Staffordshire Police during the coronavirus outbreak.

The appeal has been launched as the force seeks to ensure it can maintain operational levels.

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan said the impact of COVID-19 on officers and the community meant help may be needed.

“We know that demand on the force will grow in the coming weeks and we want to make sure that we are taking all necessary steps now so that we can maintain our operational resilience and continue to provide the best possible service to local communities. “That’s why we are taking the time now to identify former colleagues and members of the community who are interested in helping to support Staffordshire Police.” Ch Cons Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police

Retired police officers or staff members who are interested can complete and submit the Expressions of Interest form on the force website.

Former officers and staff – as well as members of the public – can also register their interest in volunteering opportunities by filling out a form via this link.