Members of Lichfield Operatic Society have been spreading a little happiness this week in a bid to bring smiles to the faces of those in isolation.

From their individual homes, members have recorded ABBA’s Thank You for the Music and hope people will enjoy joining in with this ever-popular song.

The society’s last production at the Lichfield Garrick, Monty Python’s Spamalot, was a huge success, and the group are still hopeful that their production of Oklahoma in September will still be able to go ahead.