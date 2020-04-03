A water supplier says it is putting support measures in place for people in Lichfield and Burntwood who have seen their income hit during the coronavirus lockdown.
With workers being furloughed and self-employed residents seeing incomes dropping, South Staffs Water said it was hoping to help those affected.
Rachael Merrell, head of retail services at South Staffs Water, said:
“We know it’s a difficult time for everyone, so we don’t want anyone to worry about their bills.
“We’ve got many support packages available and may be able to offer payment holidays to some customers.
“This is on top of our existing discounted tariff for customers on low incomes.
“Anyone who needs help can request a payment holiday through our website so please get in touch if you need help.”Rachael Merrell, South Staffs Water
