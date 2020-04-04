Easter activities are being put online after planned events in Beacon Park had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A new online programme has been drawn up by Lichfield District Council to help keep youngsters busy.

They include an online trail featuring Easter-themed puzzles and a series of Carrot Day activities.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for leisure, said:

“We don’t want local families to miss out on the fun of our annual Beacon Park Easter Trail, so we’ve put together everything you need to complete it from the comfort of your own homes. “It’s a really worrying time for everyone at the moment, so taking part in fun activities over the Easter holidays should help lighten the mood.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

To take part in the online Easter trail, which includes a prize draw to win one of four family games, visit www.lichfieldhistoricparks.co.uk/eastertrail.

The council’s parks team is also making their preparations for Carrot Day on 8th April.

The include a carrot-themed colouring competition, a hunt for the carrot activity, carrot javelin, carrot orienteering, carrot printing and carrot stories.

To take part, go to www.lichfieldhistoricparks.co.uk/carrotday on 8th April.