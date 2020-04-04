Staff at a Lichfield care home say they have been “overwhelmed” by the kindness of the local community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Residents at The Spires care home have seen deliveries of items and contact details of people they can have a chat with during the self-isolation period.

Among the acts of kindness offered so far include:

Quizzes for residents from parishioners of St Chad’s Church together with phone numbers for staff and residents to call if they need to chat.

Drawings and cards from King Edward VI School students.

A pen pal scheme set up by The Friary School for residents to receive letters from pupils.

Flowers donated by Lidl.

Bags of salad handed over by Florette.

Some of the cards and letters sent to The Spires care home

Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires said:

“At this difficult time we are all facing it is wonderful that organisations, schools and companies take the time to think of our carers and team and support our residents, it is truly heart-warming. “I am so proud of how stoic our residents are and how amazing the team have been, with some team members working additional hours where needed, sleeping over and volunteering, all to ensure our residents are happy and well cared for.” Amy Doyle, The Spires Care Home

The Friary School scheme sees pupils and residents paired up to become pen pals.

A spokesperson for the school said:

“Year 10 students have decided that alongside their other subject work they will take some time out to write to residents in the hope of cheering them up. “Students have gone above and beyond with this activity and cannot wait for residents to reply and eventually get to meet them in person. “Out students love the scheme and got very excited knowing they will have an elderly pen pal buddy to share stories with.” The Friary School spokesperson

The Spires resident May with some of the flowers delivered by Lidl

Lidl store manager Aggie Dednarek said staff were keen to brighten up life for residents with the donation of flowers – so many that residents spent two days putting them all into vases.