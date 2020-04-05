A Lichfield retailer has donated hundreds of items from its headquarters to local food banks.

Central England Co-op operates a ‘mock shop’ at its HQ on Hermes Road. The facility allows the company to test new products and displays.

But with the facility currently unused due to the coronavirus outbreak, the stock has been sent out to the Lichfield Food Bank and the Tamworth Food Bank.

James Knight, member and community relations officer at Central England Co-op, helped to organise the donation. He said:

“In these testing times where our communities are in the greatest need of support, we are happy to co-operate with our local food banks in this way to help boost their supply. “We are proud to be based in Lichfield and it is important to us to support the community where we can. “This donation is on top of the urgent food appeal which we launched a fortnight ago where we have encouraged our members and customers to drop an extra item or two in to our in store collection points to support local food banks as they face a surge in demand but a drop in donations.” James Knight, Central England Co-op

“Very busy”

David Clarke, chair of Lichfield Food Bank, said all donations were welcome during these challenging times.

“We very much appreciate all of the support we get from Central England Co-op, both the customers and the organisation itself. “We have been very busy in the last fortnight and anticipate that continuing for some weeks yet. “Our current two most needed items are tinned fruit and tinned meat.” David Clarke, Lichfield Food Bank

People can donate to the food bank appear at Central England Co-op stores.