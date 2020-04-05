A series of outdoor concerts near Lichfield are the latest events to be axed due to coronavirus.
Keane, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Will Young and James Morrison were among the acts due to appear at Cannock Chase as part of the Forest Live series.
But all have now been cancelled due to the global pandemic.
“We are sorry to disappoint fans who were hoping to see bands in the nation’s forests this summer, but we have cancelled Forest Live 2020 to keep everyone safe in line with recent Government guidance on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
“We really hope that everyone’s support to fight COVID-19 means the situation will have improved by the summer however, as well as our valued customers, we work with a large number of volunteers, artists and contractors, to make these concerts happen and have taken this decision in the interest of safety for everyone involved.
“Unfortunately, it is not possible for us to reschedule our concerts.
“Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase and will be automatically refunded. We ask for your patience and understanding at this busy time.
“We would like to send our deepest apologies to everyone who was hoping to see a Forest Live 2020 show.
“Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to welcoming you back to Forest Live in 2021.”Forest Live spokesperson
Supported by