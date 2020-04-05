A senior police officer has praised communities in Lichfield and Burntwood for following Government guidelines on coronavirus.

Assistant Chief Constable Simon Tweats said that across Staffordshire there had been a relatively small number of incidents relating to COVID-19 where the force has had to respond.

He said people had been “incredibly supportive” of officers.

Assistant Chief Constable Simon Tweats

“It’s strange to see the streets so empty and it’s a difficult time but I want to thank people for working with us. “Our aim is to encourage and support our communities to comply fully with these restrictions, however we will enforce against those who disregard these measures and put people at risk. “The vast majority of people are fully complying with the guidance and advice and we want to work with them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” Asst Ch Cons Simon Tweats, Staffordshire Police

Police said they’d only been called to a very few reports across Staffordshire during the restrictions on social gatherings.

Asst Ch Cons Tweats said: