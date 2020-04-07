Young stars are being given their chance to shine and earn themselves a spot in the cast of the 2020 Lichfield Garrick panto.

Applications are open for boys and girls to become part of the Peter Pan production later this year.

Auditions are scheduled for 7th June, but could change depending on the Government coronavirus guidance at the time.

A spokesperson said:

“The Lichfield Garrick is seeking young performers, both male and female, to audition to be part of the juvenile cast for this year’s pantomime. “They are an integral part of this, our most spectacular production, and we look forward to working with some of the most talented young performers in our area.” The Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The Garrick is looking for girls under 5ft 4″ aged between 8 and 13 and boys aged between 9 and 15.

No previous stage experience is necessary, but applicants should have strong acting and some movement skills.

For more details and to apply, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.