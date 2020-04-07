A company has donated 1,000 face masks to help council staff working across Lichfield and Burntwood during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cannock-based Super Smart Service Limited handed over the 15,000 masks to local authorities, including Lichfield District Council.

They will go to staff working in key service areas such as bin collections staff and those delivering emergency shopping to self-isolating residents.

Councillor Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

Doug Pullen

“This is such a generous donation and very much appreciated in these challenging times. “The masks will enable us to meet any personal protection equipment requirements placed on district activities, such as waste and recycling collections and enable us to continue to deliver these much needed services.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Super Smart Service Limited provides fulfilment services for the likes of Amazon, Ebay and Royal Mail, as well as customs agency, air and sea freight services.