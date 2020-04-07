The public will no longer be able to access Burntwood Cemetery due to coronavirus concerns.
Burntwood Town Council had previously restricted access to the site.
But it now said a complete closure was needed – but said the situation would be reviewed.
“Due to the escalation in the coronavirus pandemic, the cemetery will now be completely closed to the public until further notice.
“This decision has not been taken lightly but it is believed to be necessary to protect our staff, contractors and funeral directors who will need to continue to work in the Cemetery to enable burials still to take place.
“We will keep the situation under review and we will re-open the cemetery as soon as it is safe to do so.”Burntwood Town Council spokesperson
