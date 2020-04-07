People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to make sure their cars don’t become easy targets for criminals during the coronavirus crisis.

Staffordshire Police said it had seen a rise in the number of items being stolen from vehicles in recent weeks.

Chief Inspector Mark Barlow said drivers needed to be “extra vigilant”.

“There’s been a slight increase in the number of vehicles being targeted by people looking to raise money during this government lockdown. “At this unprecedented time we’re asking people to be extra vigilant and follow the appropriate advice when securing their cars, ensuring those who try their luck aren’t successful in taking your property.” Ch Insp Mark Barlow

As well as ensuring vehicles remain locked at all times, police are also urging drivers to use number plates with tamper-proof screws and remove all sat navs.