A free parking scheme in Lichfield city centre is being extended to include all key workers.

Last month saw Lichfield District Council introduce the scheme for NHS staff and volunteers who were parking in connection with their work.

But the local authority has now confirmed that all key workers will now be able to park for free in from tomorrow (8th April).

The list of key workers includes staff from food shops and other essential businesses if they display a letter with their company’s logo on it on the dashboard of their vehicle.

Councillor Iain Eadie, cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said:

Iain Eadie

“While everyone should work from home wherever they can, we know there are people whom the government has defined as essential workers, who still have to have go out to perform their duties. “We previously introduced free parking for NHS workers and are pleased to be extending this same free parking in our car parks to all essential workers. “It’s important we support the effort to keep essential services and shops running and we hope this will be of some help.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Anyone who has already paid for a car parking season ticket who now qualifies for the free parking,can email a picture of their pass – which has been cut in half – to parking@lichfielddc.gov.uk for a refund.

Alternatively, they can post their complete pass to Parking Season Ticket, Lichfield District Council, Reliant Way, Burntwood Business Park Zone 2, Burntwood WS7 3JH

For details of which car parks are included in the scheme, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/carparkmap.