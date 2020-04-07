Tributes have been paid to two former members of Lichfield District Council.
The deaths of Russell Heath and Alan Pearce were confirmed by the local authority.
It follows the news of two other former councillors last week.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“Russell Heath was as a member of Lichfield District Council representing Boney Hay ward from 1973 to 1976 and again from 1979 to 2015.
“He served on many committees during his terms, but will be most remembered for his continuous work on planning committee, helping to shape the district for its residents.
“Alan Pearce was as a member of Lichfield District Council representing Fazeley ward from 2011 to 2015.
“He served on the regulatory and licensing committee and the community, housing and health overview and scrutiny committee, but will be most remembered for his work representing and working with the residents of his ward.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with their loved ones at this very sad time.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Russell was a dignified, decent and hard working councilor. May he rest in peace. My thoughts go out to his loved ones at this awful time
