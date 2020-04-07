A Lichfield retailer is to give staff working for the NHS a 10% discount in its stores.
Central England Co-op said the move was an effort to say thank you to those helping in the fight against coronavirus.
Workers will need to show their ID card to receive the discount.
They will also be given priority access to stores rather than having to queue.
Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op Chief Executive, said:
“Our NHS workers are playing a vital role at this uncertain time and that’s why we wanted to do something to say thank you for their incredible efforts.
“Front line workers, similar to our own colleagues in our stores and funeral homes, are essential to ensuring communities continue to be helped and supported and we cannot thank them enough for their efforts.”Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op
