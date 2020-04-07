A support service for victims of domestic abuse in Staffordshire says it has seen an increase in people calling its hotline since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

New Era operates a confidential service for those suffering from abuse across Lichfield and Burntwood.

With a rise in calls, the organisation is reminding local people that its support services will continue to operate over the Easter weekend.

A spokesperson said that as well as the hotline, a new online contact service had been launched to help those suffering from domestic abuse.

“Our live webchat facility might be a safer and easier way for a victim to contact us during this period, especially if they are living with their abuser who may be their partner or a relative or carer. In addition, our confidential helplines are operating as normal over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. “We’re providing a wide range of services, including emotional support, practical help, as well as advice on how to stay safe and various coping strategies.” New Era spokesperson

Support is available on the New Era website or by calling the hotline on 0300 303 778.