With large sections of society going into ‘social-isolation’, one Lichfield resident lifts the lid on her thoughts in the latest of a series of diary posts on the coronavirus outbreak.

Some people I know are getting wonderfully organised and setting up video links with names I’ve never heard of before, like Zoom – and running groups, pubs and clubs that way.

I’m not ready to join them yet, but it’s fast becoming a much more virtual world.

My favourite communication of the week so far came via WhatsApp, from a very safe distance indeed – Sri Lanka.

The friend who lives there told me the curfew is island-wide. No visiting is allowed there either, but the locals climb on their roof-tops and hail each other across the village!

D-Day. It was still dark outside when the delivery van pulled up and 13 recycled plastic bags were dumped on the doorstep.

The instruction was to appear at the window so the driver could see I was old enough to buy therapeutic items like three bottles of wine.

A wave from me, a thumbs-up from him. I wanted to blow him a kiss as well, but restrained myself.

There were a lot of missing items and a few exotic substitutions. Sour cream became vegan yogurt.

Then the performance began – gloves, wiping down surfaces, then the usual finale – washing my hands like a mad thing.

When this is all over, as everyone keeps saying, we’ll have the best hygienic habits in Europe. But that depends on individual survival.

My self-rationing of the news intake was abandoned this morning when the radio told me that the curse of coronavirus has hit at the heart of Government, and that our Prime Minister is now a patient.