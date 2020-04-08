People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to report companies who are flouting coronavirus restrictions.

Businesses including pubs, cinemas, theatres and casinos were told to close from 21st March as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But Trading Standards say they have already received calls about some licensed premises staying open.

They are now working with police and council teams to ensure businesses stay closed where they have been told too.

Cllr Gill Heath, from Staffordshire County Council, said:

“These laws are in place to protect our families, friends and to reduce pressure on the NHS and key workers. “Of course the vast majority of businesses and people are adhering to the restrictions as they understand how vital this is to public health and safety. “However if people are aware of businesses disregarding the law and opening to the public they should report it.”

Anyone who has concerns about businesses not complying with restrictions can report them to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or police on 101.

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, force lead on business crime for Staffordshire Police, said: