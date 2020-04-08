A Burntwood carer has been honoured for her long service.
Melanie Barton-Bishop has clocked up 29 years at Hammerwich Hall Care Home on Burntwood Road.
She began her career aged 18 and joined the team at Hammerwich in 1991.
Manager Erica Neal said everyone was keen to recognise her years of service.
“Melanie is loved by residents and her colleagues alike, she’s a shining example of what a difference care work can make.
“She’s a valued and respected member of the Hammerwich Hall team, helping to mentor new staff, sharing her experience and knowledge and demonstrating excellence in caring for residents.
“Our residents light up when they see her, they trust Melanie implicitly and get great comfort from her calming, warm presence.
“We’re privileged to work alongside her.”Erica Neal, Hammerwich Hall Care Home
Melanie admitted that her almost 30 year career had seen plenty of changes – but she said the work is still as enjoyable as ever.
“I came to Hammerwich Hall to help my mum – who was a senior carer here – with a Christmas afternoon tea in 1991 and ended up getting a job here.
“I helped mum look after my grandparents when I was younger and then followed her into the caring profession. Even today, I’m my father’s primary carer at home.
“The residents mean ever such a lot to me. I enjoy looking after people and doing extra little things for them, like bringing in birdseed for a resident’s bird table or some other small gesture.
“I was ever so surprised to find out they were recognising my work. It’s a very nice thought and a kind gesture, I’m delighted.”Melanie Barton-Bishop, Hammerwich Hall Care Home
