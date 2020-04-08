Lichfield’s MP has denied claims he left the city during the coronavirus lockdown.

Michael Fabricant has posted a number of images of his daily walks around Lichfield as he follows the Government guidelines.

However, this didn’t prevent some social media accounts from claiming the Conservative MP had actually been in Wales for part of the time.

But Mr Fabricant has told Lichfield Live he has not left the city since the Government told people to only make essential journeys.