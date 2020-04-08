Lichfield’s MP has denied claims he left the city during the coronavirus lockdown.
Michael Fabricant has posted a number of images of his daily walks around Lichfield as he follows the Government guidelines.
However, this didn’t prevent some social media accounts from claiming the Conservative MP had actually been in Wales for part of the time.
But Mr Fabricant has told Lichfield Live he has not left the city since the Government told people to only make essential journeys.
“I have been at home in Lichfield ever since the lock-down began.”Michael Fabricant MP
I’ll only believe it when he posts a selfie with this week’s copy of the Mercury (or a printed out copy of this LichfieldLive article!)
During these difficult and dangerous times it’s imperative that we ensure everyone is reminded of the dangers of meeting their MP whilst exercising.
Darryl makes a fair point!
Especially as I am debating whether to wear shorts.
As for Nodge, I will post a copy of me reading the Mercury while chained to a radiator…………
Funny there were complaints on Facebook about him at his second home posted from Wales. Still, must give him credit for anticipating the trend and socially distancing from his Burntwood constituents for a decade.
That’s cheered me up this morning Darryl – made me laugh! Will be extra watchful today on my solo daily exercise…
Does it ever occur to people like John Griffin that the reason why the majority of people in Burntwood vote for me is because I do NOT neglect them? His narrative doesn’t cut through because of the 1,000s in Burntwood who have contacted me and I have helped over the years. Indeed, I have just helped some people from Burntwood stranded in India.
Still, if he and a few others like him, want to keep banging on about this, I am sure they will. It doesn’t make a jot of difference because the majority don’t believe a word of it. Keep Safe! Keep Sane!
Wow, that wasn’t so difficult was it?
A simple one line statement saying “I’m here”, rather than blocking constituents on social media who dared asked the question or even calling one enquiry “B*ll*x”.
#BeKind
#StaySafe
#StayHome
But only when it suits him, apparently.
It is quite possible to post a picture and it could be years old. Would you like to see one of me walking around Adelaide 5 years ago. Photos on the net which ever way proof nothing
I am sure Mr Fabricant is right and will tell us why he closed his local constituency office some years ago and when he held advice surgeries in Burntwood – even if by appointment only. Once every two weeks? Once a month?
He used to be on the electoral register in Wales (public information) but not now perhaps?
