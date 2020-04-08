A Lichfield newspaper has confirmed it will pause publication because of the coronavirus.
Editor Charlotte Hart told readers that this week’s edition on 9th April will be be the last before the company takes “a break” from printing the paper.
It comes after owner Reach PLC confirmed plans to cut all staff pay by 10% and furlough others.
The Mercury’s editor said on the paper’s Facebook page that a drop in advertising revenue had been behind the decision to stop publishing for the time being.
“We have all been affected by the coronavirus outbreak and we understand it has been a very worrying time for a lot of people, including those within our local community and businesses.
“We’ve been working tirelessly to keep you informed about what is going on, the advice you should take and the help that is out there for you.
“Unfortunately, because a lot of the businesses that advertise their services with us have had to stop trading, we have seen a dramatic fall in our revenue.
“It’s becoming a real struggle to deliver your paper free of charge at the moment. So, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to take a break from printing our newspaper.
“The decision has not been taken lightly, but businesses up and down the country are being forced into making unprecedented choices.”Charlotte Hart, Lichfield Mercury
