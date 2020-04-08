A Lichfield newspaper has confirmed it will pause publication because of the coronavirus.

Editor Charlotte Hart told readers that this week’s edition on 9th April will be be the last before the company takes “a break” from printing the paper.

It comes after owner Reach PLC confirmed plans to cut all staff pay by 10% and furlough others.

The Mercury’s editor said on the paper’s Facebook page that a drop in advertising revenue had been behind the decision to stop publishing for the time being.