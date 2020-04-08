The boss of a Lichfield supermarket has thanked customers for adhering to new in-store social distancing measures.

Tesco has introduced a queuing system outside the city shop, with a one-way system in place inside.

Screens are also being installed at checkouts to protect staff and shoppers.

Dave Lewis, CEO of Tesco, said:

“Thank you for your support and understanding as we have rolled out the measures – we can’t make these changes work without your help. “I have heard countless stories of customers offering appreciation to our store colleagues who have been working in difficult conditions over the last few weeks. This means a lot to us. “I join people in thanking all our colleagues, and everyone else – NHS workers, other food retailers, suppliers and other frontline workers. “Thank you all for your service.” Dave Lewis, Tesco

Mr Lewis said limits on the amount of items shoppers could buy would also be gradually removed in the coming weeks.

The measures were introduced after a spate of panic buying left shelves empty at the start of the self-isolation period