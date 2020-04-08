Lichfield passengers are being urged to apply for their season ticket refunds online.

With the Government advising only those making essential journeys to travel, many commuters are now eligible for partial refunds for cross city line season passes.

West Midlands Railway said it had introduced a new online form to ensure people don’t need to visit ticket offices in person.

Andy Camp, commercial director for West Midlands Railway, said:

“For the majority of people travelling by train is currently off-limits, so we are doing all we can to make things easier for our customers to claim refunds on tickets they are no longer using. “By moving the process for obtaining a refund on station-bought season tickets online we are also reducing unnecessary journeys and supporting important social distancing measures.” Andy Camp, West Midlands Railway

For more details visit www.wmr.uk/coronavirus.