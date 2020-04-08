People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to take extra care when they drive in order to avoid incidents which could put additional strain on emergency services.

The Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership said the coronavirus crisis meant hospitals and police were already stretched.

Cllr Helen Fisher, speaking on behalf of the group, said drivers needed to take additional care to avoid putting additional pressure on the NHS and other emergency workers.

“These are unprecedented times and we all have a role to play in helping in the fight against coronavirus. “As road users, one thing we can all do to help is to follow Government advice and only make journeys that are absolutely essential. “If we do have to travel, then we want people to take extra care and to drive or ride responsibly. “If we all do our bit, we can help to ease the strain currently being placed on the NHS – and all emergency services.” Cllr Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council

Alan Kennedy, executive director of Road Safety GB, added: