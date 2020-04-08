Roadworks projects in Lichfield and Burntwood are among £42million worth of improvements unveiled by Staffordshire County Council for the coming year.

The authority is set to approve the schemes next week as it finalises plans for the coming year.

Among the schemes on the list are a speed reduction scheme on Netherstowe Lane in Lichfield, town centre improvements in Burntwood, Chorley village speed reduction scheme and Trent Valley island works aimed at easing congestion at the junction.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr Helen Fisher, said:

“It is vital that we have a well-maintained road network and good transport infrastructure to a support a well-connected and prosperous county. “We’re pleased to set out our £42.7million investment plans over the current financial year. This will enable us to deliver a comprehensive package of schemes that will bring long-term and value for money improvements. “We are aiming to continue highways and transport schemes wherever possible through the coronavirus restrictions period. “We will take decisions on a project by project basis considering public safety, the safety of our employees and our suppliers’ operations.” Cllr Helen Fisher

The cabinet meeting to outline the plans on 15th April will be the first fully digital Staffordshire County Council meeting, with all councillors joining proceedings online.

Residents can view the meeting via the council website.