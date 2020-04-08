Staff at a Lichfield hospice say they are bracing themselves for the “most challenging weekend of the year”.

Whittington-based St Giles Hospice says Easter and pressures caused by coronavirus self-isolation will see demand for services increase.

The charity said it had already increased capacity and was working with other agencies.

But clinical director Katie Taroni said the Easter period was still likely to be a busy period.

“As a hospice we are experiencing a big increase in people needing palliative care at this time and we are working really hard to ensure that we continue to offer the best possible support for our community and local health services. “By working flexibly and using our facilities to take admissions for patients at the very end of life directly from paramedics and rapid direct admissions from hospitals, we are doing everything we can to ease the pressure on the NHS.” Katie Taroni, St Giles Hospice

The hospice said inpatient wards in Whittington and Walsall will be fully open to patients over the weekend, white more specialist staff have been made available in the community to help avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.

Extra staff, including nurse prescribers, have also been added to the specialist community nursing team working remotely and in patients’ homes.

“Our dedicated care teams are still out there working 24/7 in our hospices and our community and by continuing to care for the most vulnerable people, we are able to help ease the burden on the NHS right at the time when the demand for their services due to coronavirus is expected to be at its highest. “However, this also increases the demand on our services, and therefore the support from our communities at this time is crucial.” Katie Taroni, St Giles Hospice

The charity has launched an appeal in Katie’s name to help support the hospice as many regular fundraising activities have been forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

People can donate via the St Giles Hospice website.